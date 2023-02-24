Archeologists investigate possible viking boat discovered under parking lot

(DAILY WIRE) – British archeologists are investigating a possible Viking boat buried under the parking lot of a pub to determine its exact age and origin, the University of Nottingham in England announced last week in a press release.

The boat was reportedly discovered in 1938 by workmen, but they were told to cover it back up. The story of the discovery has interested locals since. Luckily, one of the workers who discovered it took precise notes, including a map and a sketch outlining its design, allowing researchers to make guesses on its age, function, and condition.

“There has been intense local interest in this buried object for many years,” Dominga Devitt, chair of the Wirral Archaeology Community Interest Company, said. “It has been thought that the boat dates from the Viking era but no professional investigation has ever been carried out to establish the truth, so everyone is really delighted at the prospect of what we might discover.”

