Army kicks out Guardsman over vax refusal, now insanely says AWOL if he fails to return

A 20-year-old man who was forced out of the U.S. Army National Guard for refusing the mandated COVID vaccination received a memo from the Army inviting him to return to duty — but also informing him that should he not return, he "will be considered Absent Without Leave (AWOL)" and be subject to court martial proceedings.

The bizarre Feb. 1 Army memo (shown below), which comes after Congress compelled the U.S. Armed Forces to end their controversial COVID vaccination mandates, caught the attention of conservative journalist Daniel Horowitz, who wrote about it in the Blaze, where he is a senior editor. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin rescinded the military's vaccination mandates Jan. 10.

Horowitz describes the man who received the memo as follows: "Last May, a 20-year-old infantryman in a state guard unit who is the son of one of my podcast listeners, among thousands of others who chose not to inject the gene therapy, had his gear confiscated and was suspended from service. He never heard from his unit commander since then and had obviously moved on with his life, making immutable career changes.

"It was sad and tragic that he had to abort his military career on account of a shot that even the government concedes can cause myocarditis, particularly for young males, but it was a decision he was forced to accept."

The Army memo, titled, "Notification of Return to Duty Requirements for Soldiers Not Fully Vaccinated for COVIV-19," reads in part:

1... I am notifying your that you are authorized to resume participation in regular drills, training and other duties under Title 32....

3. You are authorized to return to duty immediately.

4. You are directed to return to duty NLT [no later than] 20 March 2023.

6. If you fail to participate in training on or after 20 March 2023 without an approved STA or other exemption you will be considered [AWOL] and may become subject to MCMJ or other adverse administrative actions.

Following Austin's congressionally mandated reversal on COVID vaccinations, the National Guard Bureau issued a memo Jan. 18 stating, "In coordination with the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness ... and the Secretaries of the Army and Air Force, all currently serving nonfederalized Army National Guard and Air National Guard members who are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19, but are otherwise qualified and eligible are no longer prohibited from, and may be directed to resume participation in drills, training and/or other duty conducted under Title 32...."

Horowitz writes that it is "scandalous for the unelected National Guard leadership to take a statute passed by Congress and signed by the president terminating the vaccine mandate, and then order those cast away to return against their will. And to add insult to injury, there is no back pay.

"It’s true that Congress didn’t require back pay, but if the military wants to get the castaways back into the service, military leaders are obligated to negotiate with them and obtain their consent. Are we now going to allow the wayward military leadership to destroy the lives of these young former soldiers twice?" he writes.

Last June, Fox News reported that up to 40,000 Army National Guard soldiers, about 13 percent of the force, opted not get the mandated COVID vaccine, as the July 1, 2022 deadline requiring that they be vaccinated approached.

Since then, the safety of the shots has only come further into question, as a rash of mostly young males, including professional athletes, have died suddenly, leading to wide speculation that many of the "excess deaths" worldwide compared to pre-COVID years were caused by the experimental mRNA vaccines.

