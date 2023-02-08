We asked White House to list Kamala Harris' accomplishments. They never responded

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

Despite repeated requests, the White House did not provide the Daily Caller News Foundation with a list of Kamala Harris’ accomplishments as vice president.

Harris was the subject of a Monday article in the NYT in which prominent members of the Democratic Party criticized her lack of achievements and leadership ability, with one Democratic donor saying he could not think of a single thing she had achieved. Following the publication of the article, the Daily Caller News Foundation repeatedly asked the White House to share information about what Harris has done in the administration, to which they did not answer.

“I can’t think of one thing she’s done except stay out of the way and stand beside him at certain ceremonies,” John Morgan, a Democratic Party donor, told the NYT.

Prominent Democratic strategists, operatives and donors told the NYT that, since Harris has so far failed to achieve anything of note, she does not appear poised to lead the country. Moreover, even sources to whom Harris’ advisers referred the NYT expressed doubt in her ability to lead.

According to FiveThirtyEight, a site that aggregates polls, Harris averages a 39% approval rating as of Feb. 3.

Early in Biden’s tenure as president, Harris was tasked with solving the underlying reasons for immigration. Her Root Causes Strategy, which aims to address the “root causes” of the migrant crisis, has seen a $4.2 billion investment, she announced in a statement Monday.

However, many have their doubts that Harris has made a substantial impact, given the record illegal immigration the United States is currently experiencing.

“That’s a good question for her, not me,” Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei previously told the DCNF when asked how effective Harris has been in her mission to address the root causes of migration.

“None of these investments serve as a deterrent for illegal immigration to the United States—just another act of ‘root cause’ theater,” RJ Hauman, head of Government Relations and Communications at the Federation for American Immigration Reform, previously told the DCNF regarding Harris’ Central America operations.

The White House defended Harris in a statement to the NYT from former chief of staff Ron Klain, who cited her support for abortion and her various international excursions.

“She carries these expectations not as a burden but with grace and an understanding of how much her history-making role inspires others,” Klain said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Harris did not respond to the DCNF’s requests for comment.

