'Banal failure': Headlines pummel Biden's State of the Union

It was the Washington Examiner that called Joe Biden's 2023 State of the Union address to the American public – those who watched it, "A banal failure of a State of the Union."

"The best thing that can be said about President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address last night is that a record-low number of people wasted their time watching it. It was a laundry list of nanny statism, promising that not even the tiniest detail of people's lives will be free from federal interference…"

Fox News said the 'top 5 moments" ranged from Biden being called a "LIAR" to an "awkward kiss."

That report admitted the speech was a "soft launch" to Biden's campaign for president in 2024, when he will be advanced into his 80s already.

The "LIAR" epithet came when he "repeated an old Democratic talking point that has long been debunked by fact-checkers." He said Republicans want Medicare and Social Security "to sunset."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., erupted with "LIAR!"

Joe Biden booed into the next realm by Republicans during his State of the Union speech. MTG repeatedly screaming "liar" while wearing a white, fur coat. Biden tries addressing Republicans individually before pivoting to talking points. GOP leaders look incredulous. pic.twitter.com/aGExwNR54T — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 8, 2023

Biden immediately tried to backtrack, claiming, "It's being proposed by some of you."

Republicans have said they don't want to eliminate the programs, but want them under more strict scrutiny.

Biden also was told, by members, "It's your fault," when he complained about fentanyl coming from China.

Biden also lied about the number of jobs he "created."

"Two years ago, our economy was reeling," Biden claimed. "As I stand here tonight, we have created a record 12 million new jobs, more jobs created in two years than any president has ever created in four years."

But the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that number is only 2.7 million, as the rest were lost during COVID-19.

Then first lady Jill Biden and Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff shared a kiss.

The Daily Mail focused on Biden's lies, with the headline, "Biden repeats misleading claims he has created more jobs than any other president, has made the biggest deficit reduction in history and is responsible for lowering inflation during 'deluded' State of the Union address."

Biden's claims about lowering the deficit by $1.7 trillion are misleading because of the massive government spending during COVID. As those benefit programs end, spending is falling, but those changes have nothing to do with Biden.

The Mail said he was "wrong on deficit," wrong on the GOP's position on Social Security, wrong on jobs, wrong on inflation and wrong on COVID.

Biden repeatedly claimed credit for bringing inflation down. It was 6.5% in December, down from 9.1% in June. But it was 1.4% when he took office, meaning any drop in inflation under his policies still is costing American families thousands of dollars more each year because of inflation his policies triggered.

President Trump said, "The good news is we are going to reverse every single crisis, calamity and disaster that Joe Biden as created. I am running for president to end the destruction of our country and to complete the unfinished business of Making America Great Again."

Biden repeatedly called for bipartisanship, but his messaging was undermined by his September speech in Philadelphia in which he openly blasted Republicans for trying to destroy America.

He said that COVID deaths are "down nearly 90%," to 472 weekly, which technically is correct but he didn't mention that "numbers so far this year are much higher than a low of 168 reached in late October," the Mail said.

Republicans openly laughed when he suggested oil production could be phased out after a decade.

The Mail called it a "pipe dream" that he seemed to want the White House and House Republicans to work together."

As is usual during his speeches, he whispered at times and shouted, and got words mixed up.

"Now some members here threatening – and I know it's not an official party position – So I'm not going to exaggerate but certainly to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act. … As my football coaches like to say – lots of luck in your senior year," he said.

The leftist AP wrote sympathetically that Biden "exhorted Congress Tuesday night to work with him to 'finish the job' of rebuilding the economy…"

But it conceded that three-quarters of Americans say the nation now is on the wrong track, under Biden, and most Democrats don't want Biden as their candidate in 2024.

Watch Biden's entire speech here:

