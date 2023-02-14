A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Faith WorldMUCH ABOUT HISTORY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Biblical Hittites relocated due to climate change, new study claims

'One year of real drought across a large area wrecks lives even in the modern world'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 13, 2023 at 8:59pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Pixabay)

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- A study of ancient wood may have solved an ancient mystery; what happened to the ancient Hittites, a people that is prominently featured in the Bible?

A study published last week in Nature reported that three years of extreme drought from 1198 BCE to 1196 BCE in central Anatolia led to the Hittites abandoning their capital city of Hattusa and the fall of their empire.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“One year of real drought across a large area wrecks lives even in the modern world,” Sturt Manning, an archaeologist at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, and a co-author of the paper, told Nature. He added that in the pre-modern world, a third consecutive year of drought would mean “no food, no taxes, no ability to feed the army.”

TRENDING: Man who sold 'stalkerware' and spyware gets massive fine

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Biblical Hittites relocated due to climate change, new study claims
Hungary's example is path to peace in Ukraine
Mom who had breasts removed shares 'devastating' guilt at not being able to breastfeed son
Kari Lake's response to black national anthem at Super Bowl goes viral, sparks fierce debate
Governor announces plan to end 'woke banking'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×