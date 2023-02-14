Biblical Hittites relocated due to climate change, new study claims

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- A study of ancient wood may have solved an ancient mystery; what happened to the ancient Hittites, a people that is prominently featured in the Bible?

A study published last week in Nature reported that three years of extreme drought from 1198 BCE to 1196 BCE in central Anatolia led to the Hittites abandoning their capital city of Hattusa and the fall of their empire.

“One year of real drought across a large area wrecks lives even in the modern world,” Sturt Manning, an archaeologist at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, and a co-author of the paper, told Nature. He added that in the pre-modern world, a third consecutive year of drought would mean “no food, no taxes, no ability to feed the army.”

