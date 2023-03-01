A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Biblical theism is much closer to extinction in America': Researcher unveils stunning stats

'Shuffling toward the edge of the cliff'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 28, 2023 at 9:58pm
(Photo by Dollar Gill on Unsplash)

(FAITHWIRE) -- A researcher is warning “biblical theism much closer to extinction in America” after the results of a new survey found biblical worldview is dwindling at a rapid and disturbing rate.

Dr. George Barna, director of the Cultural Research Center (CRC) at Arizona Christian University, issued this alert in a statement Tuesday, revealing just 4% of American adults now have a biblical worldview.

This is down from 6% who said the same just months before the pandemic in January 2020, according to Barna’s “American Worldview Inventory.”

