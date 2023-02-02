Biden administration wants people to stay home because of 'climate crisis'

The Joe Biden administration is suggesting that people all should stay home – all the time – because of the "climate crisis."

Biden previously created the circumstances, during COVID, that government essentially tried to keep people from leaving their homes.

With a lot of success.

Now officials have turned a corner, and have come up with another reason to keep people behind their own front doors.

According to a report in the Washington Free Beacon, Biden's scheme was released by the Environmental Protection Agency, and the departments of Energy, Transportation and Housing.

The plan seeks to "eliminate nearly all greenhouse gas emissions."

That would be done through a transition to electric vehicles, even though America's electric grid is incapable of recharging all those batteries.

"Also included in the plan, however, is a controversial call to reduce 'commuting miles' through 'an increase in remote work and virtual engagements,' including in education," the report revealed.

The plan declares, "Telework and other components of a digital economy … can improve convenience by reducing travel demand, especially for work commuting. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted major opportunities for telework, with some studies showing the possibility of 10 percent long-term reduction in annual vehicle miles traveled."

The administration talking points include that the COVID-19 pandemic wasn't all bad, since it "highlighted major opportunities" to cut back on travel, the report said.

While groups promoting the ideology of a global climate disaster looming like the talk, business operators aren't as happy with the proposal.

The Free Beacon said small business owners, for example, "point to the fact that more than 100,000 small businesses closed permanently during the first few months of the pandemic alone as owners dealt with decreased demand."

"Once again, the Biden administration is blindly pursuing a 'green' agenda despite the unintended consequences it poses to the economy and, more specifically, small businesses," Job Creators Network president Alfredo Ortiz said in an interview with the Free Beacon.

"Small businesses struggled to survive the pandemic and we don't need to return to a similar environment in which in-person consumer demand is severely compromised."

