Biden claims inflation 'already here' when he arrived

Joe Biden on Friday added to the evidence that he's not really in touch with reality a lot of times.

He was asked about whether he takes any responsibility for America's inflation, which under his policies reached a peak of 9.1% last summer, although it has dropped back somewhat since then.

"Do I take any blame for inflation? NO!" he said. "Because it was already there when I got here, man."

Fox Business said he continued, "Remember what the economy was like when I got here? Jobs were hemorrhaging, inflation was rising. We weren't manufacturing a damn thing here. We were in real economic difficulty. That's why I don't."

However, the reality is that when Biden took office in January 2021, the Consumer Price Index was 1.4%.

In December 2022, it was 6.5%.

But six months earlier, in summer 2022, it reached 9.1% and reached a peak that saw families across America spending thousands of dollars a year more just to buy the same products and services they did when President Trump was in office.

Gasoline prices exploded to more than $5 and $6 a gallon, and in one state, those prices have gone up more than a dollar a gallon in just the last month, under Biden's economic and energy policies.

He attacked America's energy industry as soon as he soon office, shutting down coal, oil and gas projects and demanding that America would go "green," and rely on electricity, even though much of that power actually comes from gas and goal power plants.

Fox reported, "Experts at the Heritage Foundation analyzed consumer prices and interest rates and found in their latest report released Thursday that the average American household has lost the equivalent of $7,400 in annual income since Biden's inauguration Jan. 20, 2021.

"The income loss represents an increase of $200 from September, when the think tank's research found a $7,200 decline in annual income for the average American household dating back to the start of Biden's term," the report said.

Over the last year Federal Reserve officials also have raised interest rates seven straight times, which also costs American consumers more any time they charge on a credit card or finance a home.

See Biden's claim:

