What? Biden giving WHO authority over U.S. sovereignty?

You had better sit down for this one. It's so bizarre, you won't believe it. I scarcely believe it myself.

The World Health Organization, a subsidiary of the United Nations run by a team of bureaucrats in Geneva, soon could have the power to dictate lockdowns, vaccination mandates, social distancing and much more in the United States.

Even surveillance of citizens.

Joe Biden is getting ready to sign the U.S. up to a "legally binding" deal that would give international politicians authority to make decisions for America during a pandemic.

And he's maneuvering so it won't require approval by the U.S Senate. I'm not kidding. And you didn't believe all those who told you that the 2020 election was fraudulent, stolen from the people, rigged and that was only the beginning?

TRENDING: Major Christian church on brink of split over one hot-button issue

Think again.

As an Epoch Times report explained, "U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra joined with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in September 2022 to announce 'the U.S.-WHO Strategic Dialogue.' Together, they developed a 'platform to maximize the longstanding U.S. government-WHO partnership, and to protect and promote the health of all people around the globe, including the American people.'"

That's resulted in a "draft" of a plan that "seeks ratification by all 194 WHO member states. A meeting of the WHO's Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) is scheduled for Feb. 27 to work out the final terms, which all members will then sign," the report said.

It would give the bureaucrats who follow the U.N.'s political agenda the authority to "declare and manage a global pandemic." Or a phony pandemic.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

All signatories would have to abide by the rules those bureaucrats would decree, including "lockdowns and vaccine mandates, global supply chains, and monitoring and surveillance of populations," the report said.

"They want to see a centralized, vaccine-and-medication-based response, and a very restrictive response in terms of controlling populations," David Bell, a former WHO bureaucrat, said in an interview with the Epoch Times. "They get to decide what is a health emergency, and they are putting in place a surveillance mechanism that will ensure that there are potential emergencies to declare."

Hello? Do you know what this means? It means, for all intents and purposes, that we, the United States of America, are preparing to merge with the Chinese Communist Party.

The premise for the entire project is that the WHO plan would "supersede" the laws of member states.

Francis Boyle, professor of international law at Illinois University, told the Epoch Times both ideas are "fatally dangerous."

"Either one or both would set up a worldwide medical police state under the control of the WHO, and in particular WHO Director-General Tedros. If either one or both of these go through, Tedros or his successor will be able to issue orders that will go all the way down the pipe to your primary care physicians."

Added Meryl Nass, a physician, "If these rules go through as currently drafted, I, as a doctor, will be told what I am allowed to give a patient and what I am prohibited from giving a patient whenever the WHO declares a public health emergency. So they can tell you you're getting remdesivir, but you can't have hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin. What they're also saying is they believe in equity, which means everybody in the world gets vaccinated, whether or not you need it, whether or not you're already immune."

The plan probably would have to get permission from the Senate eventually, but it contains a provision allowing it to be locked in on a provisional basis.

The Joe Biden administration already has talked about its plans to make sure social media companies are given government narratives – and that they must be the only messaging allowed.

GOP members in Congress have had enough and are openly planning a way to take the U.S. out of the WHO entirely. Let's hope their plan is strong. Let's hope it's IRONCLAD.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!