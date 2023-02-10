Biden needs a dose of humility – in fact, more than a dose

If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.

– 2 Chronicles 7:14, King James Version

We live in a world of wars and fighting. We always have. The Bible explains this very well.

In James 4:1-10, it says, "From whence come wars and fightings among you? come they not hence, even of your lusts that war in your members? Ye lust, and have not: ye kill, and desire to have, and cannot obtain: ye fight and war, yet ye have not, because ye ask not. Ye ask, and receive not, because ye ask amiss, that ye may consume it upon your lusts. Ye adulterers and adulteresses, know ye not that the friendship of the world is enmity with God? whosoever therefore will be a friend of the world is the enemy of God. Do ye think that the scripture saith in vain, The spirit that dwelleth in us lusteth to envy? But he giveth more grace. Wherefore he saith, God resisteth the proud, but giveth grace unto the humble. Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you. Draw nigh to God, and he will draw nigh to you. Cleanse your hands, ye sinners; and purify your hearts, ye double minded. Be afflicted, and mourn, and weep: let your laughter be turned to mourning, and your joy to heaviness. Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and he shall lift you up."

What's the cause of wars? Lust, envy. What's the cure? Humility – a humble heart.

But you need to ask for it – sincerely. You've got to ask for it. You've got to want it. It's not in our DNA – nor in Joe Biden's.

Many of us have been trying to figure out what's wrong with so many in our country. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the governor of Arkansas, gave the rebuttal to Biden's State of the Union. Because she has a humble heart, she called his caricature speech "crazy."

It was crazy. It was warlike. It was sinful. His statements were full of fighting words. They were proud. They were devilish.

He is far from God. He's not walking with him. He's walking the other direction.

With his words, Biden he was being thoroughly deceitful, and he's been that way for a long time. What he has been doing to this country for his entire career is despicable. What he is doing now is taking us all down to the pit of hell – if we will follow.

As Fox's Tucker Carlson put it: "This is our president, ladies and gentlemen. It's always pretty hard to believe when you see it. The whole scene is so awful, so degrading to our once proud country, it cannot end soon enough."

There were several statements ol' Joe made I couldn't comprehend because they were garbled. He did this several times. I had to get the transcript to understand exactly what he was trying to say. A couple times he was clearly yelling at his audience – and that's not unusual with him. Here is one example:

BIDEN: "As we made clear last week, if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country. And we did. But in the past two years, democracies have become stronger, not weaker. Autocracies grow weaker, not stronger. Name me a world leader who changed places with Xi Jinping. Name me one. Name me one."

I'm still not sure what he meant – and this was a State of the Union message. But Democrats loved it. They cheered wildly after he said it. They must have thought it was profound – with their "I love abortion" pins proudly displayed.

Biden also paid tribute to death cults and the sexual mutilation of children. No kidding.

BIDEN: "It's also passed a bipartisan equality act to ensure LGBTQ Americans, especially transgender young people, can live with safety and dignity."

Tucker, again, put it best.

"First, you want to say, 'Whoa, pause, Mr. President. Define every letter in the acronym and what they all mean.' Of course, he couldn't. But he is pointing to an occurring reality in our country. There are hospitals in the United States, hard as it is to believe, that are right now performing mastectomies on little girls in the name of gender ideology. They're castrating children and then giving them drugs that produce sterility and osteoporosis. And they're bragging about it."

It comes down to humility. That's what God says.

As James, Jesus' brother, said: "Cleanse your hands, ye sinners; and purify your hearts, ye double minded. Be afflicted, and mourn, and weep: let your laughter be turned to mourning, and your joy to heaviness."

That means you, too, Joe Biden.

