A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.HAIL TO THE CHIEF
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Biden not planning to visit East Palestine, says Zoom video was enough

'At this point, I'm not. I did a whole video'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 25, 2023 at 5:35pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
On Friday, President Joe Biden sat down for an interview with ABC's David Muir, where he was asked about the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

On Friday, President Joe Biden sat down for an interview with ABC's David Muir, where he was asked about the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. (ABC News / Youtube screen shot)

(FOX NEWS) – President Biden told reporters that he has no plans to visit East Palestine, Ohio, and pointed to a "whole video Zoom" that he conducted on the train derailment.

Biden made the comments on Friday evening as he was leaving the White House to go to his Wilmington, Delaware residence. "Are you planning to travel to East Palestine, Ohio?" a reporter asked.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"At this point, I'm not. I did a whole video, I mean, um, what the hell, on…" Biden said as he struggled to find his next words.

TRENDING: Shocking sight as Venice's famous canals run dry

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







GOP congressman warns of Chinese 'police stations' in U.S.
Biden not planning to visit East Palestine, says Zoom video was enough
Tucker Carlson: Biden admin is suffering from an 'epidemic' of hubris
How many times does Pete Buttigieg get to 'screw up' before getting fired?
Report: Pentagon lost track of $220 billion in equipment
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×