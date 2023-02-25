Biden not planning to visit East Palestine, says Zoom video was enough

(FOX NEWS) – President Biden told reporters that he has no plans to visit East Palestine, Ohio, and pointed to a "whole video Zoom" that he conducted on the train derailment.

Biden made the comments on Friday evening as he was leaving the White House to go to his Wilmington, Delaware residence. "Are you planning to travel to East Palestine, Ohio?" a reporter asked.

"At this point, I'm not. I did a whole video, I mean, um, what the hell, on…" Biden said as he struggled to find his next words.

