WATCH: What Biden said in State of the Union, and what he actually meant

(POLITICO) -- President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech Tuesday night came on the cusp of his expected reelection launch — and months removed from a better-than-expected midterm election for Democrats.

Yet Biden’s address featured little gloating or political chest thumping. The contrasts he drew with Republicans were mild compared to the things he said on the stump last fall. Bipartisanship and unity were the overt themes of the night.

But listen closely to Biden’s 73-minute speech, and there were hints that he’s gearing up for a year of difficult investigations and the rough and tumble politics of the coming campaign.

