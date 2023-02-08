A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: What Biden said in State of the Union, and what he actually meant

Reading between his lines about bipartisanship and unity tells a more revealing story

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 7, 2023 at 11:33pm
Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (Video screenshot)

Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (Video screenshot)

(POLITICO) -- President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech Tuesday night came on the cusp of his expected reelection launch — and months removed from a better-than-expected midterm election for Democrats.

Yet Biden’s address featured little gloating or political chest thumping. The contrasts he drew with Republicans were mild compared to the things he said on the stump last fall. Bipartisanship and unity were the overt themes of the night.

But listen closely to Biden’s 73-minute speech, and there were hints that he’s gearing up for a year of difficult investigations and the rough and tumble politics of the coming campaign.

