Biden took out $250,000 line of credit against beach home amid Hunter probe, classified docs scandal

Made financial move in early December, filings show

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 3, 2023 at 4:09pm
Biden eating ice cream (video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – President Biden secured a $250,000 line of credit against his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home as his son, Hunter Biden, faces an investigation into his tax affairs and amid his own classified documents scandal, records obtained by Fox News Digital shows.

Biden acquired the six-figure home equity variable rate line of credit from M&T Bank on Dec. 5, 2022, Sussex County filings show. Biden and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, initially purchased the residence in 2017 for $2.74 million, according to county records.

It is unclear why Biden quietly secured the line of credit, which allows him to borrow up to a quarter of a million dollars against his home's equity, and the White House did not respond to a Fox News Digital inquiry on the matter.

TRENDING: WATCH: Bill Gates squirms as interviewer repeatedly presses him on Jeffrey Epstein connection

Read the full story ›

