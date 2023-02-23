A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Biden trips and falls going up stairs of Air Force One again

Johnathan Jones, The Western Journal By Johnathan Jones, The Western Journal
Published February 22, 2023 at 7:07pm
President Joe Biden tripped while walking up the stairs of Air Force One as he prepared to depart Europe on Wednesday.

Biden’s surprise visit to Ukraine this week ended with him losing his balance and falling upward as he navigated the steps.

The New York Post reported that the incident occurred in Warsaw, Poland.

Biden, 80, turned to face onlookers after the face-plant. He waved at them and then boarded the plane.

The White House has not commented on whether the president was injured in any way.

Former President Donald Trump was among those who highlighted Biden’s lack of agility online.

Is walking hazardous to Joe Biden's health?

The 46th president is not known for his physical coordination. He notably tripped three times while climbing the stairs to Air Force One in March 2021.

He has had several close calls since.

Biden also fell off a bicycle last summer while vacationing in Delaware.

Biden spent Monday in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He agreed to give hundreds of millions of dollars in additional aid to the country as it enters the second year of its war with Russia.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

