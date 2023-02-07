Biden trying to put popular internet voice in jail for Hillary memes

A new report from Revolver News documents how the Joe Biden administration is trying to put a popular internet voice in jail for the Hillary Clinton memes he posted during the 2016 presidential race.

That was when Clinton became a two-time loser in the presidential sweepstakes.

Calling it the "most important First Amendment case you've never heard of," the report explains how Biden's Department of Justice is accusing Douglass Mackey of "conspiring …. to deprive individuals of their constitutional right to vote."

What did he do?

TRENDING: City of Billings responds after reports of explosions over Montana

Posted anti-Hillary memes that were based on the age-old joke that members of the "other" party, in this case Democrats, "are so stupid they'd probably believe someone telling them election day is Wednesday."

"At the risk of being tedious, we will explain: memes promoting incorrect election dates are old hat. People have been making them online and in print since at least 2000, and who are we kidding, probably well before that. They’re either a humorous indication of one’s desire to win a race, or else a political in-joke," the report explained.

Mackey's social media statements said, "Avoid the line. Vote from home. Text 'Hillary' 59925."

The report noted Mackey "had no external reason that anyone should care what he said. He held no office. He had no byline at an elite publication. He had no vast pool of wealth that conferred legitimacy, deserved or undeserved, on what he had to say. Mackey’s notability, like that of Bronze Age Pervert or Libs of TikTok, came exclusively from what he had to say, and that people found it funny and compelling."

Are Democrats looking to eliminate all dissent to their opinions? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (20 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The report said, "The DOJ claims that the … meme merits a prison sentence of up to ten years, for violation of 18 U.S. Code § 241. The law, which concerns 'Conspiracy against rights,' is a subset of the Enforcement Act of 1871, better known as the Ku Klux Klan Act. The DOJ’s argument is that, by posting the … memes on Twitter in 2016, and designing it to resemble a Hillary Clinton ad, Mackey deceived the public into casting invalid text message votes, as part of a conspiracy to deprive them of the right to vote."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

It continued, "To be clear, the federal government can’t show that this actually happened. But the government says that proving a dumb meme fooled a single person is not necessary to find one guilty of the dastardly crime of disinformation."

Revolver reported, "This bears mentioning over and over again, if necessary: the law has never been used in this way before. This case is a drastic escalation in the use of 'disinformation' as an excuse to target dissenting political voices. A regime that previously relied on deplatforming or doxing (both of which have already been used on Mackey) now makes use of outright felony prosecutions with the threat of decade-long prison sentences."

A Clinton-appointed judge, Nicholas G. Garaufis, rejected a request to dismiss the case, claiming the case is about "conspiracy and injury" even though the government hasn't produced anyone who was injured.

Garaufis, in fact, said, of the dispute, "Treason is still treason if it is spoken aloud."

The report noted, "The federal government has not produced a single person who failed to cast a ballot due to Mackey’s supposed perfidy. It hasn’t produced anyone who claims they almost failed to vote based on Mackey’s memes. All it can produce is evidence that people texted the number on the meme, a completely meaningless measurement when any number of people might have done so just to see what would happen."

Trial is scheduled in court in the Eastern District of New York.

The report warned that if, in fact, Biden obtains a conviction, "'Disinformation,' a term with no legal definition, will suddenly become a ready tool in the arsenal of ambitious prosecutors who want to rise through the left’s ranks. And even if actual prosecutions remain infrequent, the chilling effect over the wider political ecosystem will be massive."

EDITOR’S NOTE: What is behind the current war against America’s children? Why are so many adults killing their unborn children right up to the moment of birth, or even after? Why are millions of kids sexualized virtually from birth, and injected with an experimental “vaccine” proven to be both ineffective and dangerous, then as toddlers transported to events glorifying mentally ill, demonically possessed men dressed as women?

Why are America’s children systematically sexualized at school, and by transgender recruiters on social media platforms like TikTok, seducing many into “identifying” as the opposite gender, or a brand-new imaginary gender, then encouraged to take powerful drugs and hormones and have their healthy breasts amputated or undergo chemical or surgical castration?

Why are our children simultaneously indoctrinated with toxic Marxist ideologies like “critical race theory” intended to condition them to hate and reject their own country, parents, faith, race, gender and themselves? Why are they simultaneously being frightened of the future by being fed lurid, terrifying – and groundless – apocalyptic tales of the imminent destruction of the world due to global warming?

No wonder youth suicides have skyrocketed, as have depression, anxiety, addiction and drug overdoses. Indeed, fentanyl, the No. 1 cause of death of younger Americans 18 to 45, destroys multitudes of children annually.

Make no mistake: The harm being done to America’s children in this multi-front war is not accidental: Children are the primary target.

WHY? How can all this be happening in the greatest nation on earth? Who and what is behind it? And HOW CAN IT BE STOPPED?

Find out in the explosive January issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, “WINNING THE WAR AGAINST AMERICA’S CHILDREN,” available in both print and state-of-the-art digital editions.



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].