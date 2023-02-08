Biden's social agenda gives Americans choice 'between normal and crazy'

For much of Joe Biden's first two years as president he's made his priorities to push abortion and transgenderism onto Americans.

He emphasized that in his State of the Union on Tuesday.

The Washington Stand reported he urged Congress to "restore soul of this nation" by expanding abortion and transgenderism.

"Biden called on Congress 'to restore the soul of this nation' by making abortion legal nationwide until birth and passing a bill that would force religious employers to hire people who identify as transgender," the Stand report explained.

"His administration’s focus on pushing polarizing social issues clashes with Republicans’ more mainstream views of abortion and gender identity, a contrast that Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) said gives Americans a clear choice 'between normal or crazy.'"

Biden demanded that, "Congress must restore the right the Supreme Court took away last year and codify Roe v. Wade to protect every woman’s constitutional right to choose."

Congress already has a proposal, which so far has failed, called the Women's Health Protection Act that would destroy 1,381 pro-life protections including parental notification requirements across the country.

Biden insisted, "The vice president and I are doing everything we can to protect access to reproductive healthcare and safeguard patient privacy."

He also blasted Congress for not yet adopting the "Equality Act" which would place LGBTQ rights above any religious rights protections that already are in the Constitution.

That bill would "equate sexual orientation and gender identity with race, sex, and religion. It effectively places homosexuality and transgender status above religious liberty by denying protections of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA)," the report explained.

Mary Beth Waddell, of the Family Research Council, said it would "eradicate freedom of thought, conscience, and belief — resulting in the penalization of anyone who disagrees with the ideologies."

The Stand report continued, "Even as he discussed bipartisanship, Biden tied conservatives and Republicans to civil war, insurrection, and the attack against Paul Pelosi by a hammer-wielding man with a mental illness."

"This kind of provocative rhetoric has only served to fuel the spread of violent attacks on churches and pregnancy help centers since Biden took office. While ignoring these attacks and their victims, the Biden administration has openly weaponized the federal government against pro-life Americans like Mark Houck and his family," Brian Burch of CatholicVote told the Stand.

