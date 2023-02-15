A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Money Politics U.S.
Biden's transportation secretary blames Trump for Ohio train disaster

Pete Buttigieg: 'We're constrained by law on some areas of rail regulation'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 15, 2023 at 6:18pm
Pete Buttigieg (MSNBC video screenshot)

Pete Buttigieg (MSNBC video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg shifted part of the blame for the recent derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in Ohio on the Trump administration reversing a little-known safety rule.

Buttigieg noted Tuesday evening that his agency had taken a series of steps to improve rail safety through "historic investments," but said it was constrained by the Trump administration action. In 2018, the Department of Transportation (DOT) withdrew a rule proposed three years earlier requiring trains carrying certain dangerous chemicals to utilize electronically controlled pneumatic (ECP) brakes, saying the technology's benefits were inconclusive.

"In the wake of the East Palestine derailment and its impact on hundreds of residents, we’re seeing lots of newfound or renewed (and welcome) interest in our work on rail safety, so I wanted to share more about what we’ve been doing in this area," Buttigieg tweeted.

