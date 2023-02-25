Biden's worst foreign-policy mistake: Restarting the Cold War

Most critics of Joe Biden cite his Afghanistan bug-out as his worst foreign policy disaster, amid an unbroken record of diplomatic failures. The critics are wrong.

Joe Biden, with the unanimous support of the Democratic Party, has repealed the greatest achievement of Ronald Reagan, the end of the Cold War, the reduction in the threat of nuclear war, and the development of a workable and stable truce among the world's nuclear-armed nations. That was the Reagan legacy, and Joe Biden could not even just hold on to it.

Joe Biden and his team have taken us back to a cold-war status, underscored this week with Russia's repudiation of START treaty limitations on the construction and deployment of nuclear weapons.

To get to this point, Biden and the elected leaders of the Democratic Party deliberately picked a fight with Russia over the status of Ukraine. Was Ukraine to be a NATO member, or not? Vladimir Putin said NATO being aligned along the Russian southern border was not acceptable. It was a situation reminiscent of the Cuban Missile Crisis. Putin was ignored, and Biden threw out diplomacy and began hurling insults and threats. His response was typical of a neighborhood bully, certainly not the leader of a great nation.

Putin underscored the seriousness of the situation by staging military forces. He said he would use them. U.S. diplomacy, led by Biden, continued to insult and threaten and slam diplomatic doors.

Biden went so far off the reservation as to threaten to blow up the Russian Nord Steam pipeline if Russia invaded Ukraine – and when Russia did invade, the pipeline was destroyed. Biden smirked. That sabotage harmed U.S. European allies more than it did Russia. It left U.S. allies wondering just how far they can afford to trust Joe Biden and America.

Now, on a trip to Poland and Kyiv, Biden has resorted to more threats and more insults, and promised there would be no limit on what the United States of America will do to defend Ukraine. "Whatever it takes," he uttered. But he has gone beyond that absurdity to call the leader of Russia a war criminal, a thug and demanded Putin be dragged before an international tribunal and put on trial for war crimes. That does not happen unless a nation is defeated in war.

Biden's vitriol provides Putin with an easy domestic remedy to war. All Putin has to do is let the Russian people hear Biden. That ought to be sufficient to have many Russians rally around the flag.

That is the depth and subtlety of Biden diplomacy.

Taken at his word, Joe Biden has left Russia with no alternative but war with the United States. Real diplomacy would offer an option to battlefield conflict, even a modest concession. Biden just told Putin he will spare no expense and provide as many U.S. weapons as Ukraine says it needs. Ukraine's military might soon rival that of the Taliban.

Biden's chief foreign policy guy, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said Russia committed "crimes against humanity" in Ukraine and vowed to hold Russia "accountable" for murder, torture and rape.

"Members of Russia's forces have committed execution-style killings of Ukrainian men, women, and children; torture of civilians in detention through beatings, electrocution, and mock executions; rape; and, alongside other Russian officials, have deported hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian civilians to Russia, including children who have been forcibly separated from their families," Blinken said in the release. "These acts are not random or spontaneous; they are part of the Kremlin's widespread and systematic attack against Ukraine's civilian population."

This Cold War rhetoric from Biden and his team exceeds anything any other president has said, but it does reflect the Democrats' "Russia, Russia, Russia" domestic political rants of the past six years.

Not all the Democratic political eggs are in the Russia basket. Political investments in worldwide economic control are advancing through ESG. ESG seizes control of venture capital and directs it to advance Marxist goals. Also, if Biden and his team print another 6 or 7 trillion dollars to finance their climate and Critical Race Theory agenda, the nation will be lucky if it only is forced to withstand a major recession. People who use money to make money are hedging their bets, but the vast numbers of Americans who depend upon a paycheck are about to be crushed.

So, world war, or world economic chaos? Which will it be? Recent history combined the two, a great depression brought about a world war. The goal of cutting in half the nearly 9 billion people alive today would require war or starvation or both to meet the "sustainable goals" of the climate cultists such as John Kerry and Al Gore.

The land the Ukrainians defend has been a prize won and lost and won again by ceaseless armies and migrations coming from all the compass points. The modern-day tragedy is that the people are being crushed between two world powers in a contest that threatens to envelope the world.

One of Joe Biden's favorite fictions is the threat to take his critics behind the barn and teach them a lesson. Projected onto the world stage, we find Biden repeatedly stumbling on the stairs of reality – and we had better do something about it soon.

