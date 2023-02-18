Bill to abolish Department of Education gaining sponsors

(THE NEW AMERICAN) – “The Department of Education shall terminate on December 31, 2023.” That one sentence is the total text of HR 899, a bill authored by Representative Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and co-sponsored by 20 of his colleagues, all of whom are Republicans.

Massie introduced this version of the bill on February 14. Two years ago, he introduced the same bill, using the same language.

“Unelected bureaucrats in Washington, D.C. should not be in charge of our children’s intellectual and moral development,” Massie said in a press release in 2021 when he offered the bill last time. “States and local communities are best positioned to shape curricula that meet the needs of their students. Schools should be accountable. Parents have the right to choose the most appropriate educational opportunity for their children, including home school, public school, or private school.”

