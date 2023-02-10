Saying, "The bill has come due on the alleged Biden influence peddling," constitutional expert Jonathan Turley said the scandal "is clearly a matter for Congress to investigate."

Hunter Biden has a long history of financial deals with foreign companies and critics charge it appears he offered access to his father, first as vice president, and then as president. Those deals included payments to him from Chinese interests, where the "big guy" was to be given 10%, and Russian interests.

Even of late, Hunter Biden has been selling pieces of his amateur "art," for hundreds of thousands of dollars, without any information being released about who is buying it. Critics claim that's a wide open door for people to channel cash to the Biden family in secret.

One financial coup for Hunter was his deal to be paid tens of thousands of dollars a week to be on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company under investigation for corruption.

TRENDING: Perv-pandering to the walking dead

Joe Biden went to Ukraine as vice president under Barack Obama, and threatened officials with the loss of American financial aid if they didn't fire the prosecutor doing that investigation.

He then returned to American and bragged about what he did:

Turley, in a column, warns that the decision by Hunter Biden's lawyers to refuse to provide any documents to investigators in Congress is a move "in a … precarious direction."

Is everyone sick and tired of Hunter Biden's shenanigans? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (91 Votes) 2% (2 Votes)

Counsel Abbe Lowell "has declared the oversight investigation in the Biden family’s alleged influence peddling as illegitimate and has refused to turn over records related to its investigation," Turley noted.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"The move comes after news reports of a Democratic team forming around Hunter to attack potential witnesses and adopt a scorched earth approach in litigation. Even in personal matters, Hunter appears to be dispensing with his prior cultivation of a tragic and besieged figure. Recently, Hunter moved to block one of his daughters from using his surname," he explained.

But, he said, "Lowell would have been far smarter to turn over some material to the committee in good faith while seeking to negotiate on the scope of the inquiry. A categorical refusal gives the committee ample basis to issue a subpoena. Lowell is simply wrong that there is 'no legislative purpose' in seeking information on possible influence peddling by the Biden family that could involve the president himself. Such corruption scandals have been part of congressional inquiries from the XYZ Affair to the Teapot Dome scandal to the investigation of Trump family business interests."

He said, "A court would likely support the committee’s right to such evidence for financial and communication records. While the committee will not necessarily get everything, it is likely to prevail on threshold issue of the right to such evidence."

"While Democrats and pundits have insisted that there is no actual crime raised in such corruption, it is clearly a matter for Congress to investigate. Otherwise, the Democrats will be in a position of arguing that neither the courts nor Congress can pursue allegations of corruption and foreign influence surrounding the president and his family."

EDITOR’S NOTE: What is behind the current war against America’s children? Why are so many adults killing their unborn children right up to the moment of birth, or even after? Why are millions of kids sexualized virtually from birth, and injected with an experimental “vaccine” proven to be both ineffective and dangerous, then as toddlers transported to events glorifying mentally ill, demonically possessed men dressed as women?

Why are America’s children systematically sexualized at school, and by transgender recruiters on social media platforms like TikTok, seducing many into “identifying” as the opposite gender, or a brand-new imaginary gender, then encouraged to take powerful drugs and hormones and have their healthy breasts amputated or undergo chemical or surgical castration?

Why are our children simultaneously indoctrinated with toxic Marxist ideologies like “critical race theory” intended to condition them to hate and reject their own country, parents, faith, race, gender and themselves? Why are they simultaneously being frightened of the future by being fed lurid, terrifying – and groundless – apocalyptic tales of the imminent destruction of the world due to global warming?

No wonder youth suicides have skyrocketed, as have depression, anxiety, addiction and drug overdoses. Indeed, fentanyl, the No. 1 cause of death of younger Americans 18 to 45, destroys multitudes of children annually.

Make no mistake: The harm being done to America’s children in this multi-front war is not accidental: Children are the primary target.

WHY? How can all this be happening in the greatest nation on earth? Who and what is behind it? And HOW CAN IT BE STOPPED?

Find out in the explosive January issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, “WINNING THE WAR AGAINST AMERICA’S CHILDREN,” available in both print and state-of-the-art digital editions.



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].