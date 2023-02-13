Bill Gates urges: 'Tone down the rhetoric' on China threat

Bill Gates long has had an affinity for China and its communist rule.

Forbes only days ago revealed the Microsoft co-founder said "China's rise" in recent years is a "huge win for the world."

He said, at a conference, "If you ask U.S. politicians: 'Hey, would you like the Chinese economy to shrink by 20% or grow by 20%?' I'm afraid they would vote that 'Yeah, let’s immiserate those people,' not understanding that for the global economy, the invention of cancer drugs (and) the solution of climate change, we're all in this together. We’re humans. We innovate together, and we have to change the modern industrial economy together in a pretty dramatic fashion."

Now, Slay News reports, he's telling America to not fret the Chinese "threat."

TRENDING: Trolls won't stop getting nude, waving swastikas on lawmakers' Zoom calls

In fact, he wants Americans to "tone down" their rhetoric.

He said in an interview with a German business organization there's a need to address artificial intelligence, climate change, global threats and more.

He said the two sides should not be in conflict.

"The goals people in China and the goals the people in Europe have and the goals the people in the U.S. have, I don’t see them conflicting," he said. "I’m for toning down the rhetoric but it’s not headed in that direction."

Do you agree with Bill Gates on this issue? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (12 Votes)

He said the world needs more who have a willingness "to see a shared future" because of the issues facing the world.

And he'd like to see the Chinese Communist Party playing a larger role in "global governance," the report said.

Gates, who with his former wife Melinda set up the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which has a budget this year of more than $8 billion, said on that organization's website that China is "an important strategic partner" and for a long time has been in "collaboration" with his foundation.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

It was just days ago that a report in The Nation said America's reaction over spy balloons from China that have been shot down while crossing U.S. airspace has been "hysterical."

And that reaction has been "just the latest indication of rising tensions between the U.S. and China."

The publication praised Joe Biden for talking, in his State of the Union this year, about "competition," and no "conflict."

That report charged, "No matter how likely one thinks a war between the U.S. and China may be, the overriding goal of U.S. policy should be to prevent it from happening."

EDITOR’S NOTE: What is behind the current war against America’s children? Why are so many adults killing their unborn children right up to the moment of birth, or even after? Why are millions of kids sexualized virtually from birth, and injected with an experimental “vaccine” proven to be both ineffective and dangerous, then as toddlers transported to events glorifying mentally ill, demonically possessed men dressed as women?

Why are America’s children systematically sexualized at school, and by transgender recruiters on social media platforms like TikTok, seducing many into “identifying” as the opposite gender, or a brand-new imaginary gender, then encouraged to take powerful drugs and hormones and have their healthy breasts amputated or undergo chemical or surgical castration?

Why are our children simultaneously indoctrinated with toxic Marxist ideologies like “critical race theory” intended to condition them to hate and reject their own country, parents, faith, race, gender and themselves? Why are they simultaneously being frightened of the future by being fed lurid, terrifying – and groundless – apocalyptic tales of the imminent destruction of the world due to global warming?

No wonder youth suicides have skyrocketed, as have depression, anxiety, addiction and drug overdoses. Indeed, fentanyl, the No. 1 cause of death of younger Americans 18 to 45, destroys multitudes of children annually.

Make no mistake: The harm being done to America’s children in this multi-front war is not accidental: Children are the primary target.

WHY? How can all this be happening in the greatest nation on earth? Who and what is behind it? And HOW CAN IT BE STOPPED?

Find out in the explosive January issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, “WINNING THE WAR AGAINST AMERICA’S CHILDREN,” available in both print and state-of-the-art digital editions.



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].