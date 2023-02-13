A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health Money Politics U.S. WND News Center WorldWND
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Bill Gates urges: 'Tone down the rhetoric' on China threat

'It's not headed in that direction'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published February 13, 2023 at 4:54pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Bill Gates (Video screenshot)

Bill Gates (Video screenshot)

Bill Gates long has had an affinity for China and its communist rule.

Forbes only days ago revealed the Microsoft co-founder said "China's rise" in recent years is a "huge win for the world."

He said, at a conference, "If you ask U.S. politicians: 'Hey, would you like the Chinese economy to shrink by 20% or grow by 20%?' I'm afraid they would vote that 'Yeah, let’s immiserate those people,' not understanding that for the global economy, the invention of cancer drugs (and) the solution of climate change, we're all in this together. We’re humans. We innovate together, and we have to change the modern industrial economy together in a pretty dramatic fashion."

Now, Slay News reports, he's telling America to not fret the Chinese "threat."

TRENDING: Trolls won't stop getting nude, waving swastikas on lawmakers' Zoom calls

In fact, he wants Americans to "tone down" their rhetoric.

He said in an interview with a German business organization there's a need to address artificial intelligence, climate change, global threats and more.

He said the two sides should not be in conflict.

"The goals people in China and the goals the people in Europe have and the goals the people in the U.S. have, I don’t see them conflicting," he said. "I’m for toning down the rhetoric but it’s not headed in that direction."

Do you agree with Bill Gates on this issue?

He said the world needs more who have a willingness "to see a shared future" because of the issues facing the world.

And he'd like to see the Chinese Communist Party playing a larger role in "global governance," the report said.

Gates, who with his former wife Melinda set up the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which has a budget this year of more than $8 billion, said on that organization's website that China is "an important strategic partner" and for a long time has been in "collaboration" with his foundation.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

It was just days ago that a report in The Nation said America's reaction over spy balloons from China that have been shot down while crossing U.S. airspace has been "hysterical."

And that reaction has been "just the latest indication of rising tensions between the U.S. and China."

The publication praised Joe Biden for talking, in his State of the Union this year, about "competition," and no "conflict."

That report charged, "No matter how likely one thinks a war between the U.S. and China may be, the overriding goal of U.S. policy should be to prevent it from happening."

EDITOR’S NOTE: What is behind the current war against America’s children? Why are so many adults killing their unborn children right up to the moment of birth, or even after? Why are millions of kids sexualized virtually from birth, and injected with an experimental “vaccine” proven to be both ineffective and dangerous, then as toddlers transported to events glorifying mentally ill, demonically possessed men dressed as women?

Why are America’s children systematically sexualized at school, and by transgender recruiters on social media platforms like TikTok, seducing many into “identifying” as the opposite gender, or a brand-new imaginary gender, then encouraged to take powerful drugs and hormones and have their healthy breasts amputated or undergo chemical or surgical castration?

Why are our children simultaneously indoctrinated with toxic Marxist ideologies like “critical race theory” intended to condition them to hate and reject their own country, parents, faith, race, gender and themselves? Why are they simultaneously being frightened of the future by being fed lurid, terrifying – and groundless – apocalyptic tales of the imminent destruction of the world due to global warming?

No wonder youth suicides have skyrocketed, as have depression, anxiety, addiction and drug overdoses. Indeed, fentanyl, the No. 1 cause of death of younger Americans 18 to 45, destroys multitudes of children annually.

Make no mistake: The harm being done to America’s children in this multi-front war is not accidental: Children are the primary target.

WHY? How can all this be happening in the greatest nation on earth? Who and what is behind it? And HOW CAN IT BE STOPPED?

Find out in the explosive January issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, “WINNING THE WAR AGAINST AMERICA’S CHILDREN,” available in both print and state-of-the-art digital editions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







'Shoot me. I'm not stopping!': U-Haul driver mows down New Yorkers in 'rampage'
Bill Gates urges: 'Tone down the rhetoric' on China threat
Conservatives warned IRS is lining up 'Lois Lerner Part 2'
'Late-night conversation with cats': Abortion theory ripped for its idiocy
City that punished cop for marriage views warned of 'unconstitutional' actions
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×