Birds stuff 700 pounds of acorns in home

Pair of woodpeckers are the culprits

Published February 9, 2023 at 12:48pm
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(KPLC-TV) – Seven hundred pounds of acorns were found stuffed inside the walls of a California home, and it turned out to be the work of a pair of woodpeckers.

A pest control technician made the discovery after one of the homeowners called for help when they spotted mealworms coming from a bedroom wall.

When the pest control technician made a small hole in the wall, the acorns just spilled out. The acorns kept spilling out until the pile of acorns reached about 20 feet high.

Read the full story ›

