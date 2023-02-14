Black gunman kills 3, wounds 5 at Michigan State University

By Alexa Schwerha

Three people were killed and five injured during an active shooter situation at Michigan State University (MSU) Monday night, MSU Police and Public Safety confirmed on Twitter.

The gunman was found deceased off-campus after a self-inflicted gunshot wound, MSU Police Interim Deputy Police Chief Chris Rozman confirmed during a 12:30 a.m. briefing. Police did not provide a name for the suspect or any of the victims.

UPDATE: There are 3 confirmed fatalities. This is in addition to the 5 victims who have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/on3iPHhsfK — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

Police responded to a call regarding an active shooter around 8:30 p.m. near MSU’s Berkey Hall. Students were informed to shelter in place “immediately” and to “run, hide, fight,” according to a text message sent by the university and obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

SUSPECT PHOTOS: The suspect is a Black male, shorter in stature, red shoes, jean jacket, wearing a baseball cap that is navy with a lighter brim. pic.twitter.com/9blppnX5U3 — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

“Run means evacuate away from danger is you can do so safely. Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if no other option,” reads a university alert posted to Twitter.

MSU Police and Public Safety tweeted at 9:26 p.m. that police were responding to another reported shooting at IM East. It issued an update at 9:34 p.m. that the area “is being secured” and there is only one apparent suspect.

The suspect is reportedly believed to be on foot and described as “a short male with a mask, possibly Black,” according to MSU Police.

Victims are being transported to Sparrow Hospital and “Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall have all been cleared/secured,” MSU Police tweeted at 10:10 p.m.

