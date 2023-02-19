'Black Lives Matter task force' to teach 7th-graders how they're biased

By Reagan Reese

The Black Lives Matter Task Force (BLM) for Anaheim Union High School District in California created a six part curriculum, obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation, for teachers to use during Black History Month to teach 7th graders about their “implicit bias.”

The curriculum details how student’s “implicit biases affect others” and the “daily effects of white privilege.”

“In an effort to bring the concepts of racial justice to the forefront of your education during Black History Month, the BLM Task Force created a lesson for all 7th graders to help you explore and think critically regarding concepts of race, racism and racial equity,” the curriculum stated.

In an effort to address “issues related to racial justice,” Anaheim Union High School District (AUHSD) requires 7th through 12th grade teachers to use a curriculum created by the schools’ Black Lives Matter Task Force, a coalition dedicated to creating equity for African American students and staff within the district, according to screenshots of the curriculum obtained by the DCNF. The curriculum teaches students about the “daily effects of white privilege” and “implicit bias.”

“In an effort to bring the concepts of racial justice to the forefront of your education during Black History Month, the BLM Task Force created a lesson for all 7th-graders to help you explore and think critically regarding concepts of race, racism and racial equity,” the curriculum stated. “While this topic may feel sensitive for some, it is a crucial part of Civic Engagement that we value in the AUHSD.”

The required lessons in 2023 come as a part of a resolution approved by the Anaheim Union High School Board in 2020 which requires teachers to give students the lessons created by the Black Lives Matter Task Force or either assign them as homework, according to the resolution obtained by the DCNF. The lessons began Feb. 13 and are to be completed by March 3.

In 7th grade, science teachers give the lesson “don’t judge a book by its cover” which teaches students about “implicit bias” and how their own “implicit biases affect others,” the curriculum showed. The lesson provided suggestions for students aged 11-14 on how to be more “mindful” and “aware” of their learned implicit biases.

Students in 8th grade, or ages 12-16, are taught to learn empathy, critical awareness and respect, the curriculum showed. The lesson explains to students how stereotyping can cause prejudice and discrimination.

The “school to prison pipeline” lesson details social justice and what “historical disadvantages” minorities face through statistics on black incarceration rates, suspension and expulsion rates, the curriculum for 9th graders showed.

In tenth grade English, the “let’s talk about privilege” curriculum discusses the “daily effects of white privilege.” Students are asked to reflect on their own privilege and taught how they can use their power to help those “without a voice,” the curriculum showed.

Students in 11th grade receive the “stay woke” lesson which teaches students how their implicit biases are created and can cause them to affect others positively or negatively, the curriculum showed. Students are asked to reflect if assimilation has “taken precedence” over their cultural identity.

In 12th grade, students complete a lesson on systemic racism which shows them data on how “generation of systemic racism have led to educational and economic disparities,” the curriculum showed. Students learn how systemic racism affects “black people negatively” and then are asked to discuss their own beliefs.

“This lesson is designed to help you explore and think critically about concepts such as race, racism and racial equity, which can be a challenging topic,” the curriculum stated. “Inappropriate comments or remarks will be identified for correction.”

At the end of the lesson, students are encouraged to sign up for Black History Month events promoted by the school district’s Black Lives Matter Task Force in order to earn community service hours. Students can earn credit for events such as a “black history parade” and the school district’s Black History Month celebration.

“The 2022 California Smarter Balanced test results show that only 23% of students in the Anaheim Union High School District could do math at the grade level and the English proficiency level was 43%,” Wenyuan Wu, executive director of Californians for Equal Rights Foundation, a group that focused on combating racial discrimination, told the DCNF. “Instead of ramping up its efforts to help struggling students from underprivileged backgrounds academically, AUHSD has doubled down on its indoctrination attempts to infuse Race Marxism in math, science, history, social studies and more.”

Anaheim Union High School District and Black Lives Matter Task Force did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

