Blank shots fired in Jewish center

By Kate Anderson
Daily Caller News Foundation
Shots were fired inside a Russian Jewish center Wednesday by a man who identified himself only as a member of the Israeli secret police called the “Mossad.”
Schneerson Jewish Center in San Francisco is a Russian Jewish center that holds religious services and provides community outreach mainly for the Russian-speaking Jewish community in San Francisco, according to its website. During a small group study being held at the center, a man walked inside and said he was with “Mossad,” the Israeli intelligence force, and began firing blank rounds, according to the Jewish News of Northern California.
A spokesperson for the synagogue told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the man had a Russian accent and, after identifying himself as part of the Israeli secret police, began shooting “in the air.”
“He walked into the building and people were sitting around and he just talking to them [regularly], there wasn’t anything that sounded like something was wrong, and then … when they asked him where he was from he said, ‘I’m from the Mossad’ and started shooting,” the spokesperson said. “They were like bullets that you use for shooting during a game or something.”
The San Fransisco Police Department indicated in an official statement that the individual behind the recent shooting may also be tied to a previous incident on Jan. 31 when a man walked into a theater and “brandished a gun” and later fled the scene.
A spokesperson for the FBI in San Francisco told the DCNF that the current focus was on “identifying and apprehending the suspect.”
