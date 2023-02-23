Blizzard warning issued for – Los Angeles!

(NEW YORK POST) – A rare Blizzard Warning has been issued for parts of Southern California as the next storm system is expected to crash ashore on Thursday.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, this is the first such warning for the mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties since 1989. The forecast calls for upwards of 5 feet of snow and wind gusts of more than 55 mph in the warned area.

“Your eyes are not deceiving you, said FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin. “All the way down in Southern California, that orange box is a Blizzard Warning that’s in effect for Friday morning until 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.”

