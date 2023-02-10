A border murder, or private-property defense?

A 73-year-old rancher in Arizona faces murder charges because he shot and killed a trespasser on his land.

On the face of it, it would seem he had the right to defend and protect his property and the trespasser risked what might happen to him. But in today's crazed "justice" system, that is not what is happening.

George Allen Kelly is behind bars, charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting and killing of 48-year-old Gabriel Cuen-Butimea. He had a Mexican voter registration card on his body. Authorities say that Cuen-Butimea was found about 150 yards from Kelly's home on Jan. 30. His body had one gunshot wound.

Kelly, a longtime resident in the area, lives on the ranch with his elderly, infirm wife. His property is along the Mexico border, and he has dealt with illegals crossing his land many times over the years.

This is a problem that hundreds of U.S. residents along the border face every year. The news reports about the illegals crossing the border most often ignore the problems these incidents present for Americans who live there and whose property is often damaged and destroyed.

TRENDING: Perv-pandering to the walking dead

How do they protect themselves? That is the question. The problem Mr. Kelly faced that fateful day was solved for him with one shot. It stopped the intruder on his private land but landed him in jail facing major charges.

The judge has decreed bail of $1 million, and Kelly says he doesn't have the money. He begged the judge to reduce the bail because his ailing wife is alone, having to fend for herself on the cattle ranch.

At a court hearing, Kelly said, "She's there by herself. Nobody to take care of her, the livestock or the ranch. And I'm not going anywhere. I can't come up with a million dollars."

The judge declined his request – and Kelly remains in Santa Cruz County Jail.

Some research into federal court records show Cuen-Butimea is no innocent. He has a history of illegal border crossings and several deportations in and around Nogales, although media requests to confirm those reports have not been responded to in a timely manner. When Fox News Digital was asked to confirm the reports, they did not respond. There also has not been confirmation as to his immigration status, although it is reported that he lives just south of the border in Nogales, Mexico.

The first report of a shooting on the property in came to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office in the early afternoon of Jan. 30. There was a report of people running and some shots being fired. When deputies went to the scene, they recovered the body, which had no weapons on it. Authorities say when they investigated the Kelly property, they reportedly collected two assault-style rifles but did not confirm if either was used in the shooting.

Mr. Kelly remains behind bars while his infirm wife is alone on the ranch.

Is there any justice in this? At what point does a United States citizen have the right to defend his property against intrusion by illegal aliens?

I don't know about you, but there is no question in my mind Kelly has that implicit right. The problem is that the law today doesn't recognize that, so illegals have more rights than citizens.

A million dollars, indeed. Where is the justice?

Follow Barbara Simpson on Facebook.

[email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!