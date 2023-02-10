A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Breakthrough in blood revitalization could 'delay aging'

Technique returned stem cells to 'younger, healthier state'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 10, 2023 at 3:56pm
(Image by Arek Socha from Pixabay)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Researchers at Columbia University's Irving Medical Center revealed a potentially game-changing finding when it comes to aging.

By blocking the deterioration of blood stem cells within bone marrow with an anti-inflammatory drug, researchers "remarkably returned the blood stem cells to a younger, healthier state" in experimental mice, according to a press release.

According to the research team, which operated under Emmanuelle Passegué, the director of the Columbia Stem Cell Initiative, "rejuvenating an older person’s blood may now be within reach."

