WorldBLACK-GOLD BLUES
Britons face £300 fine for burning wood to keep warm

Could seek criminal prosecution for those who continually breach codes

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 2, 2023 at 5:43pm
(Breitbart) – The UK government has told local authorities to crack down on people using wood-burning stoves to keep warm with fines of £300 or potentially criminal prosecutions for those who continually refuse to abide by state climate diktats.

Amid the energy crisis in Britain, which came to fruition in large part as a result of the Conservative Party-led governments over the past ten years obsession with implementing globalist green agenda policies while refusing to tap the nation’s more reliable natural resources such as natural gas, the use of wood-burning stoves have soared.

Now, local authorities have been told by the government in Westminster to use the 2021 Environment Act to impose spot fines of £175 to £300 on those who use wood-fire stoves that do not meet state standards on air pollution, The Times of London reported.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







