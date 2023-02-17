How to build a successful Democratic crime family

"Because he got flies in his eyes," Orr explained [to Yossarian]. "How can he see he's got flies in his eyes if he's got flies in his eyes?" – "Catch-22" by Joseph Heller

"Thou hypocrite, first cast out the beam out of thine own eye; and then shalt thou see clearly to cast out the mote out of thy brother's eye." – Matthew 7:5, KJV

We watch history as an unfolding panorama on the screens that are everywhere. We see what is being presented, rather than what is. An immensity of lying mocks us. It is simply beyond conceiving. Such evil is unimaginable to the normal, to the caring.

Once upon a time, in the not-so-distant past, the governance of the people was shared between the Executive, the Legislative and the Judicial – along with the Mafia and other organized crime families.

The official government was trusted a wee bit more than it is today, it seems. And the Mafia was readily trusted to be … the Mafia. They even had their own welfare system. They taught you how to stay healthy by looking the other way. Their methods for maintaining a successful operational continuity, were generally understood, because they weren't all that subtle. If you wanted to become a "made guy," you had to kill someone, and your boss got to keep the evidence, against a rainy day. This model was so effective that governments, large and small, have borrowed from it liberally.

"How could they steal an entire national presidential election?" has become a popular, if nervous, entreaty, by those unwilling to face how easily it was done. "Do you know how many people would have to be in on that conspiracy? Do you really think that not a single one of them would talk?" So, you stop and think, how indeed?

So, here's how you organize a successful national Democratic crime family, and it's just like any other crime family. You find people with weak minds and weak morals. Unfortunately, there's quite an abundance. You show them how to cheat a little here and there. "It's OK because it's just what everyone has to do to survive." You groom them like a pedophile grooms a kid. But you don't have to touch anyone's thigh; you just get them to break a little law and tell them what a good thing that was – and besides, it's all kind of exciting! Then you move them up the ladder till they're committing full blown election-rigging felonies, which are noble and fully justified, not to mention profitable. And you're the one that has their back and can keep them out of trouble.

From there the best insurance policy is the vigorous pursuit of the ruination of anyone so foolish as to represent a threat to your now thriving machine. Quicker results can be achieved by bringing in career criminals like the ones being let out early all over the place. No one ever wastes their time seducing a hooker, right? They have to be watched more carefully, but there are always even bigger criminals that can be well paid to keep the rabble in line.

Ultimately, the Mafia got beat down pretty bad. Their lawyers were losing so often it was getting to be an embarrassment. We wonder how many gave up and went to work for the DNC. We don't have any ready facts on that, but by Democratic standards, we might just claim "anonymous sources." But it is the way of the world that new, more efficient and more profitable business models supersede the old.

Al Capone finally went down for tax evasion. Maybe that's instructive. They could buy the judges and cops, intimidate any troublesome hotshot reporters, bury anyone with a big mouth or sticky fingers, and then all the others crimes were just business as usual. But no one gets a free ride when it comes to not paying your taxes. So, did the Dems just bust up the Mafia and take over?

Well … no.

The Mafia's millions were always chicken feed, when compared to the federal government's billions and trillions. And why break the law when you can be the law? But did the Democratic Party learn important lessons from America's Godfathers?

Buying the judges and cops? That stuff is for pikers. Who owns the Department of Justice now? Who tells the FBI whom to go after? Does anyone need to intimidate the newsies? Most are well paid to dish out the controlling 95% of the left's effective bandwidth. The truth becomes a laughingstock when it speaks through no more than 5% of all the lines of communication. What good are whistleblowers when most of the sounds we hear are delivered digitally and easily remastered to hush the grating tones. And why worry about taxes? You don't pay them. You collect them.

Once, all the Mafia dons across the nation got together to establish a system of cooperation. Honor among thieves. But they were being watched by those with much bigger guns. Now the great princes across the planet get together to plan a new world order at the World Economic Forum. They don't need to be secretive anymore. Arrogance seeks an audience. They pronounce the sentence and watch gleefully the approaching day of execution.

May it be their own.

