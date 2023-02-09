A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Burt Bacharach, Oscar-winning composer, dead at 94

Known for songs such as 'Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 9, 2023 at 12:55pm
Burt Bacharach performing (video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – Composer Burt Bacharach has died at the age of 94. Bacharach died Wednesday at home in Los Angeles of natural causes, his publicist Tina Brausam said Thursday.

The Oscar-winner was known for songs such as "Walk on By," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose" and many more.

Bacharach triumphed in multiple art forms. He was an eight-time Grammy winner, a prize-winning Broadway composer for "Promises, Promises" and a three-time Oscar winner. He received two Academy Awards in 1970, for the score of "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" and for the song "Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head." In 1982, he and his then-wife, lyricist Carole Bayer Sager, won Oscars for "Best That You Can Do," the theme from "Arthur." His other movie soundtracks included "What’s New, Pussycat?," "Alfie" and the 1967 James Bond spoof "Casino Royale."

