Calling good evil: Why do the heathen rage?

By John Dyslin

"Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!" (Isaiah 5:20)

Celeste Solum was lovely enough to host me for a little iron-sharpening Feb. 1. (You may see the entire discussion here; the relevant segment may be seen here.)

As I was minding my own business on my way to writing a completely different article, I noticed I had a comment on the aforementioned interview.

I couldn't help but take the bait.

Comment:

Bushmaster76239 – Why God sent people here to take the vaccine and die or be handicapped in 2020 s ? [sic to all]

My response:

Thanks for engaging.

It's possible you're trolling here. I'm going to take you at face value, though, out of grace.

There's so much unfounded presumption to unpack in your drive-by comment that time does not suffice, but I'll give it a go.

"God sent people here ..." Even by His detractors' accounts, the Lord is clearly a God of free will. "It is not God's will that ANY man perish, but that ALL might come to a knowledge of the truth ..." God "sent people here" for a multitude of reasons, with the essential, overarching reason being for us to find our way back to Him (see the parable of the prodigal son, Luke 15:11-32).

To accuse the Most High God of indiscriminately feeding folks into a medical woodchipper is, to say the least, careless and lacks even a fundamental understanding of the Lord of Scripture – regardless of whether you've chosen to follow Him or not.

"... to take the vaccine ..." – It would be hard to think of anything more ungodly than for ANYONE to send someone to take that, in my educated opinion. "A prudent man foresees disaster approaching and avoids it, but the foolish continue on and are punished."

If people fail to use the common sense God gave them, or ignores it, and do what seems convenient, that's on their head. "If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask God, who gives generously to all without reproach, and it will be given him."

If someone receives any experimental mutagenic injection out of a spirit of fear, well then, that's entirely out of order relative to what the Lord has freely offered to all. God exhorts those who follow Him so many times in Scripture to "fear not," that in the '70s David Wilkerson, founder of Times Square Church and author of "The Cross and the Switchblade," published a Christian calendar with unique Scripture exhorting the reader not to fear – for every day of the year!

After all, "We are given not a spirit of fear, but of POWER, and of love, and of a sound mind." For anyone operating out of a fear of man, or the authorities, or death: that didn't come from God (and we all know who it came from). Fear of God, well, that's "the beginning of knowledge" and produces a whole other response!

"... and die or be handicapped ..." Back to what I said before – the Lord is NOT the force causing this bloodshed. "For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for peace and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope."

This synthetic plague is the product of our enemy, his demonic minions and the traitors to humanity who think it's all a big joke.

"Why do the heathen rage, and the people imagine a vain thing? The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the Lord, and against his anointed, saying, 'Let us break their bands asunder, and cast away their cords from us.'

"He that sitteth in the heavens shall laugh: the Lord shall have them in derision." (Psalm 2:1-3)

Don't worry about the demonic hordes who cooked this whole despicable brew up. Their time is coming, and right soon. The Lord of Hosts, Jehovah Sabaoth, will definitely square that ledger.

Now, since we're asking questions, I've got one for you.

What "didache demonoia" – doctrine of demons – have you embraced to cause you to ask, possibly unawares, a question brimming with lies?

If you're sincere, then I have some good news (pun intended) for you!

The Lord God Almighty created this entire world; created time and all those subject to it, so there would be a place, and an age, where men could live for a time and be presented with the opportunity to find their way back to Him (the prodigal son parable).

The linchpin that holds all of human history together – the one event that literally splits the arc of human history, from "Before Christ" to "Anno Domini" – was the arrival, life, ministry and most especially propitiatory sacrifice of Jesus Christ. He died so wretched filthy sinners like you and me could live. So, He Who would sacrifice His own Son (John 3:16) – the fruit of His body for the sin of your soul – is simply void of the bloodthirsty nature you speak of.

You must be thinking of another god – the dragon of Revelation. He'll have his hour, but his reckoning is coming soon. I look forward to my front-row seat (Revelation 19:19).

You'd do well to fall on your face while it is still called today; repent, believe and accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior. The alternative … well, it ain't pretty. Weeping and gnashing of teeth territory.

Of course, there's always the possibility this is / you are a funny troll; that you're simply entertaining yourself, mocking God and His elect; that this whole effort at response is lost on you.

I pray not!

"Do not be deceived; God will not be mocked. Whatever you sow, that will you reap. If you sow to your flesh, from your flesh you'll reap destruction. But, if you sow to the Spirit, from the Spirit you'll reap eternal life." (Galatians 6:7-8)

Either way, as with the engineered pathogenic "treatment" – choose wisely. There's more at stake than we can possibly imagine.

John Dyslin is the author of "Nehemiah Strong: Life-Sustaining Essentials for a Season of Trial," a 480-page field manual equipping believers to stand, occupy and overcome as the enemy comes in like a flood. Learn more at johndyslin.com, and use discount code 'WND1' to save 10%.



