Caribbean's most expensive home just went on market for $200 million

17-acre plot offers panoramic views across the Caribbean, Atlantic Coasts

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 23, 2023 at 12:04pm
(Pixabay)

(FOX 9) – The most expensive residential estate in the Caribbean region has hit the market for $200 million.

The Terraces, located on a hilltop on the small private island of Mustique, is "the largest and grandest property on an island known for its remarkable estates," the listing reads on Knight Frank, which represents the palatial estate for sale. The 17-acre plot offers panoramic views across the Caribbean and Atlantic Coasts.

It was designed "in a majestic blend of Palladium and Venetian style" and has nine principal suites, two swimming pools, and an independent guest villa with its own pool and the largest entertaining space on the island. There is also separate staff accommodation.

