Catholic school suspends student for holding biblical beliefs!

A student at a Catholic high school has been suspended for the rest of this year for holding biblical beliefs.

That would be that God created men and women, and that they don't change back and forth.

The school determined that belief could leave someone else with injured feelings, so the student had to go.

The situation is profiled in the Epoch Times, which explained Josh Alexander, 16, is not being allowed to attend school at St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Renfrew, Ontario, the rest of this year. His status next year is uncertain.

His presence, while he holds such biblical opinions, would be "detrimental to the physical and mental well-being" of transgender students, school officials claimed, Alexander told the Epoch Times.

Now he and his lawyers are bringing the fight to the Ontario Human rights tribunal, because of the religious discrimination component of the dispute.

Alexander told the Epoch Times, "The offense is obviously defined by the offended. I expressed my religious beliefs in class and it spiraled out of control. Not everybody’s going to like that. That doesn’t make me a bully. It doesn’t mean I’m harassing anybody. They express their beliefs and I express mine. Mine obviously don’t fit the narrative."

He had caught the attention of leftist school officials by organizing a protest against boys who say they're girls who were using the girls' washroom.

No comment, Principal Derek Lennox, told the publication.

But Alexander's lawyer, James Kitchen, explained, "Obviously, he doesn’t actually bully them as that term would be defined by … reasonable people. He’s not going to seek them out and call them names and make fun of them. But he does express his views about what these people say and about what they believe and about what they’re doing. And he expresses them online, and he expresses them in the class."

The report continued, "In addition to taking this matter to a provincial human rights tribunal – Kitchen said they will file that complaint this month – Alexander has moved to appeal his original suspension. That would bring the suspension before a school board panel to decide if it was warranted."

At the Gateway Pundit a commentary noted, "In Western societies today, telling the truth regarding human biology can have detrimental consequences."

It continued, "No one should be surprised this happened in Canada, either. The country is led by a globalist authoritarian who has declared war on both people of faith and conservatives."

It was only a few days earlier that that a bishop in the Church of England has called police and reported a member to police – because that member holds the same biblical beliefs.

It is Decision Magazine that documented the situation involving the attack, from the Anglican bishop of Coventry, England, on church member Sam Margrave.

Christian Concern explained that Margrave already has been the target of death threats from LGBT activists because he has argued on social media against Queer Theory, which targets Christianity and Judaism with the goal of "smashing heteronormativity," the belief that a normal relationship is between a man and a woman.

His offense that was a triggering event for the bishop was when he, as a lay member of the Church of England's governing general synod, proposed last year a debate on the issue the LGBT agenda.

The report explained, "His motion proposed that the synod, 'affirming that God loves all people, nevertheless consider[s] that the 'Pride' rainbow flag, activity and events, and what it represents in terms of the ordering of lives and relationships is contrary to the word of God."

He cited a long list of biblical references in support, including 2nd Timothy 4:3, Genesis 5:2, Mark 10:6-9, Matthew 19:3-12, Leviticus 18:22, Romans 1:24-27, Genesis 2:24, 1 John 2:15-17, Romans 6, 1st Corinthians 4:6, Jeremiah 23:16-17, Luke 17:1-2, Matthew 18:6-9, Ezekiel 3:18-19, 2nd Timothy 3:1-4, 2nd Corinthians 5:17, 1st Corinthians 13:4, and 1st John 2:3-6.

The bishop, besides notifying police of Musgrave's dangerous biblical beliefs, told him, "The Diocesan Secretary has had no option, in view of a number of complaints received, to report your offending tweets to the West Midlands Police and is in continuing conversation with them. They have advised her that they have been able to speak to you but that you continue to deny you have done anything wrong."

