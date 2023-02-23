A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Catholic university's LGBT club hosts drag show as Lent begins

Club leaders previously thanked school for its support

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 23, 2023 at 12:13pm
(Pixabay)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – In the Christian tradition, Lent is a time of prayer, fasting and doing penance in order to prepare oneself to celebrate Easter and it begins today with Ash Wednesday

But instead of working to grow in virtue and eradicate vice, the LGBT student club at the University of Portland plans instead to kick off Lent with its annual drag show this Saturday, Feb. 25.

Despite being a Catholic university, the school appears to fully support the Gender & Sexuality Partnership club’s drag event.

Read the full story ›

