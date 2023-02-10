A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
CDC adds 3-dose COVID jab to childhood vax list

Update is concerning for many parents

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 10, 2023 at 3:47pm
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(MRCTV) – The CDC has officially taken the recommendation of its vaccine panel and added a triple dose of the COVID shot to its list of recommended vaccinations for American kids, toddlers, and babies - a list used by many public school systems to determine which shots a child must have in order to start school.

Per the updated guidelines, healthy kids 6 months old and up should receive a two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech monovalent COVID-19 vaccine followed by a bivalent vaccine or booster.

While the agency’s list of recommended jabs doesn’t actually require anyone to get all – or even any – of the shots on it, the update is concerning for many parents worried that their local school district will start requiring the COVID vaccine for their preschoolers to be enrolled in public schools, which oftentimes use the CDC's recommended shot list as their own default requirements. In some districts, those vaccine requirements even extend to private schools, further limiting the options for families who decline.

