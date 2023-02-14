The 'CEO of Anti-Woke Inc.' has his eye on the presidency

(POLITICO) -- At 37 years old, Vivek Ramaswamy has made hundreds of millions of dollars, written a New York Times bestseller and become a fixture on Tucker Carlson’s show. Recently, he was dubbed by the New Yorker as the “CEO of Anti-Woke Inc.”

But on a chilly Monday evening last month, Ramaswamy found himself in a place far from the Fox News green rooms and high-powered corporate board rooms he’s used to. He was at a dinner event in Iowa, addressing a crowd of dozens of the state’s agricultural royalty tucked inside a huge upscale barn with exposed wood beams and the heads of elk and bison mounted on the walls.

Ramaswamy, who was wearing a well-cut suit, had arrived in two big black SUVs after landing in the state that morning on a private jet. He worked the room, receiving compliments from his host, the Iowa agricultural real estate executive Steve Bruere, who told him that he had “a message that’s inspiring, that’s meaningful and that resonates with an average Iowan.” Ramaswamy thanked him and said he wasn’t “in this for me.” Unlike most of the Iowans in the room, Ramaswamy, a vegetarian, turned down the meat hors’ d’oeuvres.

