'It changed my life': House committee chair gives Bibles to fellow members

The new Republican chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee has given all members a Bible, with the recommendation they read it through in 2023.

"It's an all-time best-seller. I read through it for the first time a few years ago, and it changed my life," explained, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.

"My encouragement is for everyone to read this book in their lifetime. So, why not now, in 2023?"

The congresswoman's actions were reported by the Washington Stand.

She said, "In America and on this committee, there [are] many faiths, beliefs that are represented. We cherish religious freedom and religious tolerance."

The report explained there are 52 members of the committee and they include a range of religious beliefs, including "members who espouse 12 flavors of Christian or Christian-adjacent beliefs, plus Judaism."

The report said Pew Research counted "14 'unspecified' Protestants, five Baptists, five Methodists, four Lutherans, three Presbyterians, one Episcopalian, and one nondenominational Protestant" among committee members.

Additionally, there are 14 Catholics and two Orthodox members, one Adventist, one Restorationist, one Mormon, and two Jewish members.

McMorris Rodgers explained, "This Bible is structured to be 15 minutes a day, a little Old Testament, New Testament, Psalms and Proverbs."

The report noted she also gave each member a coffee mug and encouraged them to get coffee with a member of the other political party.

"As Christians, we know that Scripture is not merely a good source for ethics or morality but is the source of all true knowledge and wisdom. It contains the very words of God," David Closson, director of Family Research Council's Center for Biblical Worldview, told The Washington Stand. "Through Scripture, we learn God’s wondrous plan of salvation. We also learn guidance for everyday life including government, politics, and living together in community."

