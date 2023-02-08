'Cheated on his taxes': New ad urges Biden to resign ahead of Florida trip

By Nino Cambria

Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott released an ad to air in Florida Wednesday calling on President Joe Biden to resign, just ahead of the president’s visit to the state.

The ad, tweeted Tuesday night, accuses Biden of cheating on his taxes and defunding Medicare by cutting billions of dollars from the program, then calls on him to resign. The ad will begin running Wednesday ahead of Biden’s scheduled visit to Florida to tout his accomplishments, Scott’s campaign told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

.@JoeBiden once again lies about Republicans trying to cut Social Security and Medicare. Here is my ad running tomorrow to welcome Joe to FL – he is a tax cheat and needs to resign. pic.twitter.com/9AdblW008W — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) February 8, 2023

The ad starts with Scott saying Biden cut $280 billion from Medicare, referring to a provision in the Inflation Reduction Act that allows Medicare to negotiate drug prices with manufacturers. Scott then argued Biden had cheated on his taxes, referring to a report from the Congressional Research Service which found Biden skirted Medicare payments.

“But what you don’t know is that Joe Biden also cheated on his taxes and got away with it. Biden improperly used a loophole to dodge half a million dollars in taxes that should have gone to Medicare. Now that Biden has ripped off Medicare for half a million dollars, he wants to close the loophole and raise your taxes,” Scott said in the ad.

Scott ends with, “Biden should resign.”

The ad was released to “welcome President Biden to Florida ahead of his visit tomorrow. Biden will hold an event and lie about Senator Scott and Republicans wanting to cut Medicare and Social Security,” Scott’s campaign told the DCNF.

“In fact, it was President Biden who previously wanted to cut funding for these programs and found a loophole to not pay Medicare taxes,” the campaign added. “Senator Scott believes if Biden wants to do something good for the country, then he should resign.”

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

