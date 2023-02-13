A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Chick-fil-A unveils plant-based chicken sandwich after years of experiments

'Guests told us they wanted to add more vegetables into their diets'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 12, 2023 at 9:07pm
A Chick-fil-A franchise in Stuart, Florida, was packed with patrons on Aug. 1, 2012. (Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(FAITHWIRE) -- Chick-fil-A’s newest sandwich protects the cows — and the chickens, too.

The Atlanta-based restaurant chain is entering the plant-based race with its newest addition, the Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich, according to Business Insider. Rather than containing chicken, the new offering, debuting in three U.S. markets next week, is made of a full cauliflower cut, marinated, and breaded with the fast-food chain’s cocktail of seasonings.

Americans’ favorite quick-service eatery will launch the meatless sandwich in Denver, Colorado; Charleston, South Carolina; and North Carolina’s Greensboro Triad beginning Monday.

