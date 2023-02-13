Chick-fil-A unveils plant-based chicken sandwich after years of experiments

(FAITHWIRE) -- Chick-fil-A’s newest sandwich protects the cows — and the chickens, too.

The Atlanta-based restaurant chain is entering the plant-based race with its newest addition, the Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich, according to Business Insider. Rather than containing chicken, the new offering, debuting in three U.S. markets next week, is made of a full cauliflower cut, marinated, and breaded with the fast-food chain’s cocktail of seasonings.

Today, Chick-fil-A announced the test of a one-of-a-kind plant-forward entrée, the Chick-fil-A™ Cauliflower Sandwich. Beginning Monday, Feb. 13, the sandwich will be available in three select markets. Read more: https://t.co/rqX4FrUsEy pic.twitter.com/wSERDJloTL — Chick-fil-A News (@ChickfilANews) February 9, 2023

Americans’ favorite quick-service eatery will launch the meatless sandwich in Denver, Colorado; Charleston, South Carolina; and North Carolina’s Greensboro Triad beginning Monday.

