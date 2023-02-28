Is China behind the Ukraine war?

"'Cui bono?' (Classical Latin), in English 'to whom is it a benefit?' is a Latin phrase about identifying crime suspects. It expresses the view that crimes are often committed to benefit their perpetrators, especially financially" (Wikipedia).

"Cui bono?" asked Vladimir Putin rhetorically after the Nord Stream 2 was sabotaged. We all know "OBiden" did it – but knowing and proving are not the same. Both Victoria Nuland and putative President Biden as much as threatened to do it. Legendary journalist Seymour Hersh pretty convincingly confirmed it. Financially speaking, not only did we stop Germany and Russia from creating a super-powerful economic partnership outside of U.S. control, our own domestic liquified natural gas (LNG) industry is suddenly booming like the California Gold Rush. (This explains the recent head-scratcher propaganda campaign against gas stoves: the OBiden Kleptocracy wants to decrease domestic consumption because its raking in the profits from sales to the Europeans whose demand far exceeds exportable supply.) Politically, Europe is rapidly being reduced to U.S. vassal status with marketing implications far beyond just energy supply.

But is the greater beneficiary of that sabotage/war crime actually China? Look at the result: The most natural-resources rich nation in the world has had its door to Europe slammed shut, with no choice but to turn eastward to rising industrial and manufacturing powerhouse China. And if that analysis is true of the Nord Stream event, it is doubly true of the larger Ukraine-based U.S./U.K. war to balkanize Russia.

Whoever planned this, it's no small achievement to drive the newly re-Christianized, Marxism-rejecting Russia into the arms of staunchly Communist China – a centuries-old rival against whom the world-famous military order of the Cossacks was deployed to secure the exceedingly long common border dividing sparsely populated eastern Russia from the envious teeming Chinese masses to the south.

And it's no small matter to enmesh the Russian Federation in a war of attrition with the waning sole superpower – America – whose hegemony China reportedly hopes to usurp. Looking at China relative to Ukraine, one is reminded of Stalin's decision in the early days of World War II to hold back his armies from the Polish front as the Nazi blitzkrieg rolled over it – making the Poles absorb as much as possible of the force of the German war machine before it could reach the Russian Motherland.

Today, in an ironic shuffling of roles, Poland is NATO's relief pitcher warming up to replace a rapidly disintegrating Ukraine, while China plays the Stalin part, letting Russia weaken the NATO war machine as it rolls eastward. The biggest difference in this reiteration is that the U.S./NATO effort (so far) looks less like a blitz, and more like feeding saplings into a wood chipper. But eventually, inevitably (so we're told), Russia will lose and China will either face the same foe militarily or finally pledge full fealty to the U.S. hegemon.

But is that "Russia, then China" narrative currently being spun by the Western "experts" actually the true picture? When we talk about today's China as a global power, aren't we actually talking about the globalist cabal that made it one? – meaning the Bush and Clinton dynasties, et al, who arranged the marriage of America's predatory multi-national corporatists with the world's largest slave-state and relocated most of our manufacturing base there?

Remember that it was George H.W. Bush who blazed the trail in China – perhaps even before Nixon officially opened the door to partnership in 1972 with his presidential visit. H.W.'s bio in the mid-1960s is infamously mysterious, punctuated by J. Edgar Hoover's declassified memo naming him as the CIA official who received Hoover's report on JFK's assassination the day after it occurred. Although Bush denied he was in the CIA at that time, he was appointed U.S. envoy to China in 1974, leaving in '76 to become CIA director. Important to the JFK assassination factor, the Bush family was very close to the family of Lyndon Baines Johnson who inherited the presidency. LBJ then maximized its power to entrench the Democratic Party in permanent deep-blue control over America's major population centers, while the Bushes took control of the GOP and its rural and red territories, steering them ever toward RINOism. Tellingly, the LBJ presidential library features a glowing tribute to the friendship of these deeply corrupt families.

Then another famous friend of the Bush clan, Bill Clinton (whom I believe H.W. intentionally took a dive for in 1992 because Slick Willie could move the country faster to the left) orchestrated the transfer of America's industrial assets to China, and was nearly impeached for also giving China our most advanced missile technology – until the far more survivable Lewinsky scandal conveniently emerged to divert public attention and deflect the direction of prosecutors away from "the most serious scandal in U.S. history." (Looking back on it all, I strongly suspect that sleeper-agent Matt Drudge, who famously became a mega-hero to conservatives by breaking and shepherding the Lewinsky scandal, was in on that scheme – finally coming out of the Uniparty closet in 2020 to heed the "all hands on deck" command to take down Trump.)

I've previously theorized that the globalists have abandoned the German-driven "European Union Model" for one world government in favor of the "China model." It's not all that enormous of a change, because all the players are Marxist fellow-travelers with the same ultimate goal. Their shift is really one of style: the controlling U.S./U.K. Cultural Marxists are merely trading the messier Stalinist approach of the European Union for the Maoist approach of the China Model with its highly efficient master/slave arrangement featuring one centralized corporatist government over diverse but integrated business sectors, staffed by the entire citizenry rated and controlled by "social credit" scores.

And isn't that model the very vision these very same globalists have for America? We call their minions the "hate America" crowd, but what they actually hate is the Judeo-Christian cultural ideals that both pre-Obama (now MAGA) America and post-Soviet Russia share. They love the Maoist "America" they want us to become.

So, yes, I believe China IS the main beneficiary of the Ukraine war, but steering China are the America-based but traitorous transnational elites for whom the real America is as much a target for transformation to the China Model of global government as Russia is.

