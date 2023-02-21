China president to visit Putin as Russia's war in Ukraine rages on

(NEW YORK POST) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to visit Vladimir Putin in Moscow in the coming months to engage in peace talks as Russia’s war in Ukraine reaches the one-year mark.

While the timing of the visit has not been finalized, Jinping’s visit will be a part of a multi-party push for peace talks, and the Chinese president is expected to reiterate his call that no nuclear weapons be used in the conflict, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The meeting could possibly happen in late April or early May, when Russia celebrates its World War II victory over Germany, people familiar with the situation told the newspaper.

