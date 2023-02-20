China successfully tests 'phantom space strike' weapon

(DAILY MAIL) -- China has successfully tested a 'phantom space strike' – a new tactic to overwhelm and sabotage missile defences by emitting fake target signals from space.

Military engineers announced earlier this month they had completed a computer simulation and achieved positive results.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The tactic is designed to overwhelm the enemy on the basis that there is only so much a missile defence system would be able to cope with.

TRENDING: Government program blasted for ignoring 'deadliest' terror threat

Read the full story ›