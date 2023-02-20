A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
China successfully tests 'phantom space strike' weapon

Can overwhelm an enemy's missile-defense systems ahead of nuclear attack

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 20, 2023 at 11:45am
(NASA image)

(NASA image)

(DAILY MAIL) -- China has successfully tested a 'phantom space strike' – a new tactic to overwhelm and sabotage missile defences by emitting fake target signals from space.

Military engineers announced earlier this month they had completed a computer simulation and achieved positive results.

The tactic is designed to overwhelm the enemy on the basis that there is only so much a missile defence system would be able to cope with.

Read the full story ›

China successfully tests 'phantom space strike' weapon
