China's spy balloon quietly traverses our skies – for next few DAYS!

The Chinese sophisticated "weather" balloon, initially entering the U.S. above Montana, home of our strategic intercontinental ballistic missile bases, continues its tour across America while the Biden administration doesn't seem to know what to do.

What if the were Vladimir Putin's balloon, visible for people to see, photograph, televise to a worried nation? Would we be worried? Yes. But China is far more dangerous, duplicitous and natural enemy than is Russia.

Welcome to the world according to Joe Biden, our hapless president. While Americans everywhere are urging the feds to "shoot it down," including former President Donald Trump, Biden instead chose to cancel Secretary of State Antony Blinken's planned trip to China. While Beijing claims it's a weather balloon that went off course, the Defense Department has confirmed that it is in fact a surveillance balloon.

This charade continues while such balloons are also able to prompt Electro-Magnetic-Pulse attacks, more devastating even than run-of-the-mill nuclear wars. High-altitude balloons are considered a key "delivery platform" for secret nuclear strikes on America's electric grid, according to intelligence officials.

Spy balloons, used by Japan to drop bombs during World War II, are now far more sophisticated, can fly at up to 200,000 feet, evade detection and can carry a small nuclear bomb that, if exploded in the atmosphere, would shut down the grid and wipe out electronics in a many-state-wide area.

The threat of balloon-launched electromagnetic pulse attacks was warned about by a congressional EMP commission and inside the military several years ago.

In a 2015 report for the American Leadership & Policy Foundation, Air Force Maj. David Stuckenberg, one of the nation's leading EMP experts, wrote extensively about the threat balloons carrying bombs pose to national security.

"Using a balloon as a WMD/WME platform could provide adversaries with a pallet of altitudes and payload options with which to maximize offensive effects against the U.S.," he wrote in the report. "A high altitude balloon could be designed, created, and launched in a matter of months. There is nothing to prevent several hundred pounds of weapons material from being delivered to altitude."

On Friday, he said, "China's recent balloon flyover of the United States is clearly a provocative and aggressive act. It was most likely a type of dry run meant to send a strategic message to the USA. We must not take this for granted."

But we can expect to see that balloon in the sky for the next few days, the Biden administration tells us. They didn't want to risk rural Montana with a shoot-down, where there are fewer people than cows, as the balloon moves east to more populous regions.

Why? Because Americans were warned by China to let them take care of their balloon.

"The airship comes from China and is of a civilian nature, used for scientific research such as meteorology," the Chinese said in a statement.

"Affected by the westerly wind and with limited self-control ability, the airship seriously deviated from the scheduled route," it said. "China regrets that the airship strayed into the United States due to force majeure. China will continue to maintain communication with the U.S. to properly handle the unexpected situation."

The statement comes hours after Beijing urged Washington to remain "cool-headed" amid its investigation into reports that the balloon had been hovering.

But wait! Canada, which was working with the United States to track the balloon, was monitoring a "potential second incident."

"A high-altitude surveillance balloon was detected and its movements are being actively tracked," Canada's defense department said in a statement. "Canadians are safe and Canada is taking steps to ensure the security of its airspace, including the monitoring of a potential second incident. Canada's intelligence agencies are working with American partners and continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard Canada's sensitive information from foreign intelligence threats."

The Canadian statement did not reference China.

It did not appear that Biden was going to issue any statement on the incident because it was Friday – and he needed a nap.

