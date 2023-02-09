A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Christian baker still defiant, fighting for his rights

Declined to make transgender cake, responds to those who say 'just bake it'

Jack Phillips

(FAITHWIRE) – Colorado baker Jack Phillips is again embroiled in a years-long court battle after declining to make a cake celebrating a gender transition, but he has no plans of giving up his religious freedom fight.

Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood, Colorado, won a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court victory in a separate case after he was punished by Colorado for refusing to make a same-sex wedding cake.

But in the latest legal round of his newfound transgender cake battle, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled against Phillips, arguing he was wrong to refuse making the cake.

