Christian mother suing school for forcing her 4-year-old son to participate in gay pride parade

(SUMMIT NEWS) – A born-again Christian mother is suing a primary school in the UK after her 4-year-old son was forced to take part in a gay pride parade.
The lawsuit, brought by 38-year-old Izzy Montague, is the first of its kind in the country and underscores how deep LGBT indoctrination has penetrated the educational system.
Heavers Farm Primary School in South Norwood, southeast London, sent a letter to parents back in June 2018 inviting them to take part in the pride march and “celebrate the differences that make them and their family special.”
