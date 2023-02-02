A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithFAITH UNDER FIRE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Christian mother suing school for forcing her 4-year-old son to participate in gay pride parade

Landmark case 1st of its kind

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 2, 2023 at 12:03pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(SUMMIT NEWS) – A born-again Christian mother is suing a primary school in the UK after her 4-year-old son was forced to take part in a gay pride parade.

The lawsuit, brought by 38-year-old Izzy Montague, is the first of its kind in the country and underscores how deep LGBT indoctrination has penetrated the educational system.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Heavers Farm Primary School in South Norwood, southeast London, sent a letter to parents back in June 2018 inviting them to take part in the pride march and “celebrate the differences that make them and their family special.”

TRENDING: 23-year-old college swimmer dies suddenly: No cause of death given

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Educators admit on video to using 'loopholes' to push CRT
Watchdog lists 10 worst colleges for censoring free speech
Republican-led state weighs offering cheaper tuition to illegal immigrants
Twitter execs behind censorship of Biden laptop to testify to Congress
Suspect seen on camera throwing Molotov cocktail at synagogue arrested
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×