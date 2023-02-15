Christian teacher fired for refusing to hide students' gender transitions from parents

By Kate Anderson

Daily Caller News Foundation

A Christian California teacher lost her job for refusing to comply with a school district policy requiring her to conceal students’ gender transitions from their parents, according to a notice and statements provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Jessica Tapia, a former physical education teacher, told the DCNF that she refused to allow biological males in the girl’s locker rooms and would not agree to the Jurupa Unified School District’s privacy policy that required teachers to hide requests made by students regarding their pronouns or gender identity. Tapia said several students found her social media where she regularly shares her faith and values and reported her, which resulted in her being put on leave and eventually fired.

TRENDING: What are Judeo-Christian values?

“[The district] called me back to work but presented me with various directives, to which I responded I would not be able to comply with some of them based on my beliefs, such as having to call students by their preferred gender/pronoun and withhold that information from their parents,” Tapia said. “I believe God is love and the most loving thing we can do is affirm one another in who God made us to be.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Despite Tapia explaining her religious objections, Jurupa Unified School District Superintendent Trenton Hansen informed Tapia that the school district would not accommodate her Christian beliefs and informed her that she would be terminated on Jan. 31, according to a notice obtained by the DCNF.

“In sum, District cannot accommodate your religious beliefs that: (1) prohibit you from referring to students who are transgender by their names and pronouns consistent with their gender identity; (2) prohibit you from maintaining a student’s gender identity in confidence and refraining from disclosing a student’s gender identity from his/her/their parent(s)/guardian (s) and require you to exclude students who are transgender from the locker room because student’s elect to use the facility consistent with his/her/their gender identity,” the notice read.

Are schools hiding students' gender transitions from parents because they know it's wrong? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 95% (19 Votes) 5% (1 Votes)

In the district’s Student and Parent handbook for 2022-2023, it says that students who identify as transgender will be allowed to participate in sports with whichever gender they choose and use bathrooms according to their gender identity. The termination notice also explained that the district had provided a “verbal directive to refrain from disclosing the gender identity of a student who is transgender to a parent who does not know the student’s gender identity.”

Tapia told the DCNF that opposing these kinds of policies went well beyond just being a Christian, but that as a parent, she would have been “absolutely livid” if a teacher hid information about her child.

“I felt it was so important to make the district aware that I would not follow these directives because they are not something I could have followed in good conscience as a believer,” she said. “Furthermore, we are talking about minors. Young, moldable minds that need the guidance of their parents but the school district is asking teachers to withhold pertinent information from parents ‘in case they don’t know.'”

Hansen did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!