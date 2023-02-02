A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
TESTING THE FAITH
Church faces backlash on 'biblical sexuality' pledge for congregants

Came under fire for statement confirming beliefs that marriage is between man and woman

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 2, 2023 at 11:57am
(FOX NEWS) – The First Baptist Church of Jacksonville was spotlighted on Sunday after local media reports caught wind on the church’s "biblical sexuality" statement set to take effect in March.

The "First Baptist Statement on Biblical Sexuality" detailing the church’s support for binary gender roles as well as the belief that marriage is only between a man and a woman was originally approved in October.

"As a member of First Baptist Church, I believe that God creates people in his image as either male or female, and that this creation is a fixed matter of human biology, not individual choice. I believe marriage is instituted by God, not government, is between one man and one woman, and is the only context for sexual desire and expression," the statement read.

WND News Services
