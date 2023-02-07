A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsTHE STAR TREATMENT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Cindy Crawford reveals why she's jealous of her lookalike daughter

'I want it back!'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 6, 2023 at 8:22pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Cindy Crawford on the cover of Haute Living (Instagram)

Cindy Crawford on the cover of Haute Living (Instagram)

(FOX NEWS) -- Cindy Crawford is revealing exactly what her 21-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber, has that she envies.

"I look at my daughter and notice that her hair is shiny and healthy looking — she has my old hair, and I want it back!" the former supermodel shared in an interview with InStyle magazine.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Crawford shares daughter Kaia and 23-year-old son Presley with husband Rande Gerber.

TRENDING: Taylor Swift's perverted Christianity: Sodomy is good, protecting babies is awful

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Disney slammed over new 'anti-white' cartoon for kids
Cindy Crawford reveals why she's jealous of her lookalike daughter
'Like the apocalypse': Videos show devastation after huge earthquakes in Turkey, Syria
Theater of the absurd in J6 courtrooms
Season 3 finale for 'The Chosen' lands in Top 10 in weekend box office
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×