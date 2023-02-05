A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' and 'A Christmas Story' star Melinda Dillon dead

Spielberg: 'Generous of spirit and lent such kindness to the character she played'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 5, 2023 at 5:47pm
Melinda Dillon stars in 1983's 'A Christmas Story'

(FOX NEWS) -- Melinda Dillon, the two-time Academy Award nominee who starred in "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" and "A Christmas Story," died on Jan. 9. She was 83.

The actress' obituary noted that "fond memories and expressions of sympathy" for the Dillon family could be shared on the website for the Neptune Society's Long Beach location.

A representative for the Dillon family did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

